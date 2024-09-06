The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $86,460.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.