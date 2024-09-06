The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $86,460.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RealReal Stock Performance
Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.80. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on RealReal
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RealReal
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- About the Markup Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.