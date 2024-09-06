Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $238,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $606.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $582.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $577.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.