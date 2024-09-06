Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $355.06 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $355.06 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0532 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00039350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,672,378,555 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

