TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Shares Down 0.8%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 5,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.53 ($0.05).

TMT Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.46.

TMT Investments Company Profile

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, early stage, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

