TNC Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 100.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2.70 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.00019996 USD and is up 120.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

