Toncoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $352.55 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $16.58 billion and approximately $352.55 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,476,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,434,605.660751 with 2,535,115,913.5425644 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.56674705 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 544 active market(s) with $314,737,260.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

