Toro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Toro from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Get Toro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTC

Toro Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Toro by 522.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.