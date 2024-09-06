Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.83% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.20. The stock had a trading volume of 233,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,613. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 67.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,533 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,700.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

