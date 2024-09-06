Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 398,306 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

