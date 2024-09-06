Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelzoo in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the information services provider will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $11.10 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,019.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,059,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039 in the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

