Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,918 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.24% of Trex worth $99,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,314,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,428 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 660,536 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,288,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $113,613,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Trex by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,415,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

