Truepoint Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $312.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $322.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.74 and its 200 day moving average is $302.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

