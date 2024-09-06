Truepoint Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 9.8% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $343,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 253,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,704,000 after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $271.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

