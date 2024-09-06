Truepoint Inc. Sells 14,244 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,143,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

