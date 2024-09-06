Truepoint Inc. Sells 79,636 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,636 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned about 0.81% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $77,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

