Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 489,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 501,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCNNF shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

