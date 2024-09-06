UBS Group Raises Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $26.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEVA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 39.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

