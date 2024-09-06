UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 1.4% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.77. 2,373,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,777,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

