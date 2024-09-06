Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.74.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $363.78 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

