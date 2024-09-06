Unilever (NYSE:UL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.28

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.28 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 417665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,419,000 after buying an additional 90,245 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

