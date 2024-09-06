Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $65.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,666. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.