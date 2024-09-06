Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.03 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00011447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $118.03 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00118552 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.29390235 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1085 active market(s) with $74,930,531.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.