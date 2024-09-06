United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Stock Price Down 12.5%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 55,131,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 13,152,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

United Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

