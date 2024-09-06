Unity Software (NYSE:U) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.46.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,472 shares of company stock worth $90,871 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $379,180,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 426.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after buying an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.