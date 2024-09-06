Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Shares Down 2.3%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 28,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 244,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Vaccitech Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,987,000. M&G Plc owned 13.48% of Vaccitech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

