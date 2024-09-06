Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. Value Line has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Value Line by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

