Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 157000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanadiumcorp Resource
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.