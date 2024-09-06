Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.90

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 418345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

