Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $124.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

