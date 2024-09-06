Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,670,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $127.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.62.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

