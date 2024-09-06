Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $546.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

