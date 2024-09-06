Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $251.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

