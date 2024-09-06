Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $231,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.29. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

