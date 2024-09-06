Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $270.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.