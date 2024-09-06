Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Leerink Partners from $106.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $538,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

