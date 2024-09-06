VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

