VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $519.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.77 and a 200 day moving average of $464.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $528.76.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $523.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $1,375,877. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

