VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $112.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $114.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.