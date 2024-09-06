Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -330.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Ventas has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $63.46.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $3,705,058 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

