Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases A$23,000.00 in Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Free Report) insider David Murray acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$23,000.00 ($15,646.26).
Veris Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
About Veris
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veris
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- GameStop in Rebound Mode: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.