Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Down 2.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 232,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 788,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Vertex Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.25, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $575,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $575,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,778.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699,900 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,653 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 712,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

