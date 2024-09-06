Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after acquiring an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV stock opened at $252.21 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.32.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

