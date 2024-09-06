Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 744,412 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $379,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,607,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $201,232,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,885,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.