Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 838,969 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.50% of eBay worth $404,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

