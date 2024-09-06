Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 444,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $201,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $489.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.78 and its 200-day moving average is $447.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

