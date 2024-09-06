Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $287.99 Million Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 8.65% of ManpowerGroup worth $287,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,123,000 after buying an additional 247,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,227,000 after buying an additional 193,444 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,259,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $71.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.