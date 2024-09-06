Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 347,006 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,006 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Ross Stores worth $481,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 262.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.79. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

