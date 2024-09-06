Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,475,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.11% of Maximus worth $266,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after buying an additional 145,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

