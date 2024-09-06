Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,846 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $442,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after purchasing an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.