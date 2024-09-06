Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,610 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,610 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $531,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.56. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

